'The Cooper Bowl': Cowboys at Rams - Can Dallas Contain Kupp, Ride Rush?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense has carried a league-best load without the services of sidelined QB Dak Prescott.

The Los Angeles Rams offense, with its reputation for potency led by the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, has not carried its load.

And as the 3-1 Cowboys head to L.A. for Week 5? They certainly sense some vulnerability in the defending Super Bowl champ's offense in what sets up to be ...

"The Cooper Bowl.''

Last season the Rams averaged 27 points per game, good for seventh in the NFL while putting up 366.8 yards of total offense per game. In the simplest of terms, they were nearly unstoppable on offense, accomplishing that despite featuring an inconsistent rushing attack.

However, through four games this season, it has been an entirely different story. An offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game just a year ago has scored fewer than 20 points in three of the first four games, including the last two.

Despite that, though, four games is a small sample size, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the 2-2 Rams to bounce back as the season goes on. Coach Sean McVay certainly believes they will, as he knows there's still plenty of season left.

"I'm not sitting here going to make excuses for why we have or haven't done the things that are in alignment with maybe the expectations we have, but there's a lot of football to be played," McVay said. "The story isn't written yet."

Meanwhile, the Dallas offense has been surprisingly efficient with Rush subbing for Dak Prescott (thumb). Key to that success is the Football IQ of Rush, the journeyman who is 3-0 this year as a starter.

But, said Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, "Just because a guy has been good against the blitz so far, doesn't mean he'll be good Sunday."

That's actually counterintuitive; as Dr. Phil would say, "The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.''

How does that apply here in "The Cooper Bowl''?

Rush, by now, is what he is. It is in fact likely that in Week 5, he will again "be good against the blitz'' and good at decision-making in general while running an offense with receiver CeeDee Lamb as the centerpiece weapon.

And the same goes for Kupp and the Rams; their "past behavior'' suggests the struggles will not last.

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy: "You see it time and time again, just go back to the Super Bowl. The last 10 plays of that game, (Kupp) is targeted eight times - and I think the other two were throw-aways - and he caught seven of them. That's a connection him and Matthew (Stafford) have.

"And we're well aware of it.''

The talent is there for the Rams to put up good offensive numbers, from Kupp to tight end Tyler Higbee and the offseason signing of receiver Allen Robinson. If the offensive line continues to suffer injuries, though, it could be a long Sunday at SoFi as it tries to deal with Trevon Diggs (maybe shadowing Kupp?) and Micah Parsons and Dallas' "Doomsday 4.0'' defense.

If any coach and offense has earned the benefit of the doubt (as established by the fact that LA is a 5-point favorite), it's McVay and Cooper Kupp's Rams. At the same time, "The Other Cooper'' has earned everything he's gotten ... and before Dak returns (likely next week), Rush has one more chance to prove he belongs in this "bowl.''

