Cowboys BREAKING: T.Y. Hilton Signs; No More Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' "no-stone-unturned'' approach to finding help at the receiver position has resulted in the Monday signing of T.Y. Hilton.

Turns out, Odell Beckham Jr. - who is "looking for a place I can call 'home'' - is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys were keeping in contact with.

The Cowboys have over the course of months have been in contact with a number of other wide receivers. That comes on the heels of our reporting that has included Dallas examining receiver trade ideas before last Tuesday's deadline (Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy and surely others) and it pairs with Beckham as the most obvious and talented target remaining on the market.

But of course, the Cowboys - even with owner Jerry Jones insisting that the pursuit with continue "with a big exclamation mark!'' - now know of the assorted Beckham "red flags.''

But are there other options who might help the Cowboys as depth pieces? Hilton was thought of that way last spring when Dallas instead went with James Washington from the Steelers instead. Washington came off IR to debut in Sunday's win over the Texans, and CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are at the top of the totem pole here (with contributions from Noah Brown as well).

Hilton, now 33, was once a perennial 1,000-yards-seasons guy in Indianapolis. But last year the 5-10, 183-pound wideout played just 10 games for the Colts, catching 23 balls for 331 yards.

The prize, obviously, would've been a healthy Beckham, and maybe he is worth future consideration. But under those stones? Maybe this consolation prize of T.Y. Hilton makes more sense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!