ARLINGTON - The media hasn't let go of the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

And either has Jerry Jones.

As part of Dallas' postgame fun after Sunday's surprisingly tight 27-23 win over the lowly Houston Texans, the Cowboys owner was asked, of course, about OBJ.

Moved on yet, Jerry?

“Not at all,'' Jones replied enthusiastically. "With a big exclamation point!”

So far, OBJ's "World Tour'' - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.

So maybe Jones' idea is a greatly pared-down proposal ...

Would Beckham sign a "prove-it'' deal with Dallas?

The Beckham "red flags'' related to his knee surgery - starting with his disappointing but revealing decision to not bother working out for the Cowboys, Bills or Giants - continue to pile up. His insistence that he "could play right now'' but that he is choosing not to is quite ridiculous (and arguably part of the silly "circus'') ... Because if his knee isn't ready to allow him to even work out for teams, teams would never, ever put him on the field for real.

Is Beckham in line to return in time for the playoffs? Again, this is his claim, offered with no supporting medical evidence.

“I’d rather play when the pressure is on,'' OBJ said. "I’d rather play when the lights are on.''

Most of all, though, he'd "rather play'' while himself knowing for sure that his knee is not once again a "ticking time bomb.''

It's been suggested that he might wait until next March to sign. But that belies his "playoff-ready'' claim. So what could Jerry and the Cowboys be "working on''?

That seems pretty clear: The idea of proposing to Beckham a contract for 2022 that allows him to get pay for play. ... and nothing more for this season, with an incentive-heavy attachment of future years.

If Dallas offers that as a way for him to contribute to a Super Bowl contender as it enters the playoffs, and Beckham declines it? It'll be yet another sign that the OBJ camp's promise that he has been "cleared to play'' continues to be a lie.

And we say that ... With a big exclamation point.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!