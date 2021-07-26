Amari Cooper: Cowboys Injury Update & Madden 22 Player Ratings

He's the highest-graded Cowboys receiver with a 92 - but he's might never practice in Oxnard

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper may be starting training camp on the PUP list, but he also finds himself on a much more desirable list: Top 10 Madden-Rated Receivers.

On the football side of things: The Cowboys are telling us that Cooper (foot) as well as DeMarcus Lawrence (back) will probably not join the on-field action under after the preseason game at Arizona. That means they will stay on PUP and likely not ever fully work out in Oxnard.

But once Cooper is back?

Madden 22 released its Top 10 ratings for wide receivers on Monday, and Cooper finds himself eighth on the list with a 92 overall.

The receivers ranked ahead of Cooper were Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills, Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, who became the last member of the "99 Club."

Cooper's 92 rating might come as a surprise to NFL fans, but it should come as no shock to Cowboys fans.

He caught a career-best 92 receptions in 2020 despite playing most of the season with backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert.

The Cowboys wideout also recorded back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards, the first time he's done that in his career since 2015-16.

We're curious to see if that trend will continue since Cooper is sidelined, but owner Jerry Jones is confident that the Cowboys top wideout will be able to return before the start of the regular season. And even when Cooper is hurting, he traditionally still plays - and grades out well.

