Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott And His Dogs Under Investigation For Attack

FRISCO - Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finds himself on the wrong side of another police investigation as Frisco Police say his three dogs got loose, one of them allegedly biting two neighbors.

Elliott, who is so fond of his dogs that he introduced them during a live Twitch stream and also has a tattoo of one on his forearm, was issued three citations for "animal-at-large,'' which includes a citation for each dog.

According to police, the two people involved were treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have begun an investigation and depending on findings, charges could be on the way. In the meantime, Elliott's Rottweiler has been placed into a mandatory 10-day quarantine after it was determined it had done the biting.

Elliott's dogs have caused him legal trouble before, back in March 2020, after a pool cleaner alleged the dogs bit her and dragged her. Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano has denied any wrongdoing on Elliott's part. The woman is suing Elliott for between $200,000 and $1 million in that as-of-yet unresolved court case.

Elliott’s love of animals is well-known; he is an active supporter of the SPCA of Texas and has helped with their adoption event

Both of Elliott's cases are in some ways similar to that of teammate Dak Prescott's, as in 2019 the star quarterback's dogs were accused of an attack at that time.