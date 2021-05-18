Predicting Dallas Cowboys Starters: How Many Can We Guess?

With all 11 offensive starters returning from last season, will they have the opportunity to play more games together in ’21? Will the changes come on D? Who starts? Cowboys Blitzcast!

FRISCO - Continuity is great ... except that an NFL team doesn't want complete continuity following a 6-10 season.

So what alternations are coming to the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup? Just the right amount to constitute both "continuity'' and "change''?

Welcome to the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

With the NFL Draft completed and for the most part, free agency too, it’s time for the coaches to evaluate some talent heading into training camp, and time for us to guess the starters.

With all 11 offensive starters returning from last season, will they have the opportunity to play more games together in ’21? Obviously, the key there is QB Dak Prescott and his successful rehab.

What is the right number of new starters to fix a poor defense? We think it is obvious there that the key is rookie Micah Parsons and his hopefully successful transition to the NFL.

READ MORE: 'Dominant' Micah Parsons At Rookie Camp: A 'Rambo' - And A Rusher

Will there be surprises in the offensive line? In the secondary and at linebacker? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the “Daily Blitz” or each Tuesday night starting at 7pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show. Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

READ MORE: Cowboys Sources: The Dak Prescott 'Ramp-Up' Plan For Camp