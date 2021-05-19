Dak Week: How Ready Is Cowboys QB To Lead?

Such is the world of Dak Prescott. To the skeptic, there’s no possible way anyone suffering that injury as recently as October can be ready for football minicamps and OTA’s the following May ... right?

FRISCO - We told Cowboys Nation in late February that the Dallas Cowboys medical people, and those in Dak Prescott's circle as well, were predicting he'd be fully ready for offseason work.

And now it's time for offseason work.

How ready is the Dallas QB?

October seems like a long time ago. ... Unless, that is, you suffered an ankle fracture-dislocation that required surgery to repair. Then you had an additional surgery in December to “clean things up” post-surgery. And then came the vacations and the workouts and the new contract and more vacations and more rehabs and more workouts ...

And now it's time, with the Dallas offseason ramping up toward OTAs and minicamps.

Such is the world of Dak Prescott. To the skeptic, there’s no possible way anyone suffering that injury as recently as October can be ready for football minicamps and OTA’s the following May ... right?

But here we are. Dak is in the building. Sending encouraging messages to rookies. Boldly proclaiming his re-signing the impetus toward Dallas winning the NFC East.

It starts with the next Phase here inside The Star next week. He'll be there. We'll be there. Let’s discuss!

