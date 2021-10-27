Cowboys FIRST LOOK: Dak Prescott at Practice

Dak plans to play in Week 8. But backup QBs are participating in practice today, too.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is quite accomplished when it comes to his actions backing up his words.

“I’ll be fine,” he said 11 days ago after injuring his right calf while throwing the game-winning TD pass in a 35-29 OT win at New England.

Today, we begin to find out just how "fine'' the MVP candidate's calf strain is.

Coach Mike McCarthy in Wednesday's presser, moments before the team was to take the field, said Prescott “has improved every day,” and that he will go through individual drills, at which time he and the medical staff will make a further judgment.

McCarthy also added that backup QB Cooper Rush will see some just-in-case first-team reps today.

We saw Prescott on Monday here at The Star moving without the walking boot he sported following the club's win over the Patriots, which propelled Dallas to its 5-1 start. The plan entering Wednesday was for Prescott to participate, likely on a limited basis, in the day's team workout.

McCarthy said the team would be cautious in making certain the calf injury surpassed certain "thresholds'' so it would not devolve into a "week-to-week'' problem.

Since sustaining the injury in Week 6, including 10 days ago when CowboysSI.com was first to report that the MRI showed a strain that is "mild,'' keeping open the goal of Prescott playing this weekend in the Sunday night matchup at Minnesota, the team has proceeded with the idea that the quarterback will be returning without having missed a game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" show Tuesday morning and reiterated that organizational confidence.

"Based on what you saw (Monday without the boot on), that was very encouraging," Jones said. "But those things have to be monitored. You've got a solid week, which is great, to monitor that … I feel very good about where Dak is right now."

Jones was asked to gauge the seriousness of the calf strain compared to the shoulder soreness that Prescott felt during training camp.

"Much less (worrisome), much less,'' Jones said. "not even in my thought process of things to worry about.''

We have suggested (along with former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman) that Prescott may play with some limitations in Week 8. But every indication continues to be that he will indeed play. He says so ... and participation in some level in practice today will say so, too.

