Dak's QB Calf Injury? Aikman's 'Been There, Done That'

'They’ve got so many weapons and such a great offensive line and everything else, he doesn’t have to scramble. They’ll get around that just fine.' - Aikman on Prescott's calf injury.

FRISCO - A star Dallas Cowboys quarterback continuing to play despite a right calf strain?

Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman has been there and done that.

“The great thing about playing quarterback relative to other positions is unless you just can’t throw the ball - if something is wrong with your shoulder or elbow or something of that nature - then you can manage the injuries a little bit better,” Aikman said. “My guess is the calf is not going to be 100-percent (yet), but if he goes into the game and knows he can’t run, then he won’t run. He’ll just get rid of the football. So you’re able to manage it ...''

The calf injury in question belongs to Dak Prescott, who was injured on the final play of Dallas' 35-29 OT win at New England last week - on Prescott's game-winning TD throw - but who nevertheless vows to play at Minnesota on Oct. 31 when the team comes off its bye week.

"I'll be fine,'' said Prescott, who despite/because of his calf strain, sources tell CowboysSI.com, spent much of last week here at The Star rehabbing.

And Aikman agrees that Dak will ... be fine enough.

Aikman, now the lead analyst at FOX and speaking on KTCK/1310 AM “The Ticket,'' had his own calf injury in 1995. He exited the early-season game at Washington, but played the next week ... and threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Packers.

Aikman's injury was likely more serious than Prescott's; CowboysSI.com was first to report the Monday MRI results on Prescott, with a source suggesting to us that the strain is a mild one and that the idea playing against the Vikings remains in place.

"That's the goal,'' the source said.

The Cowboys are 5-1 and riding high, Prescott's dazzling performance through six games putting him in the MVP conversation and triggering Super Bowl talk from experts. Assuming Prescott plays this week? They will have caught a break, just like the bye week itself represents a break.

“The timing obviously is good for him,” Aikman said. “I feel he’ll play. ... I don’t see it impacting him other than potentially his ability to scramble. But they’ve got so many weapons and such a great offensive line and everything else, he doesn’t have to scramble. They’ll get around that just fine.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!