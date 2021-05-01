Cowboys Insist They Wanted CB Joseph Over TCU's Moehrig

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on a major difference-maker in the secondary in TCU safety Trevon Moehrig ... or did they?

Except ... they swear they don't care.

“I’m sure (the Raiders) think that,'' said COO Stephen Jones when asked if Vegas got Dallas' guy. "But corner was real important to us.”

The Raiders now add Moehrig to a position group with great need, where he will likely be a candidate to suit up and start from day one on the back end of the defense.

Meanwhile, Dallas, one pick later, got Kelvin Joseph, the Kentucky cornerback - and the Cowboys insist Joseph is who they wanted all along.

“The Cowboys are getting a playmaker,” Joseph said. “I’m an all-around smart player who is coming in ready to learn, ready to work and ready to take the team to another level.”

What Cowboys fans will now watch for years is Moehrig vs. Joseph, the latter of whom is viewed as a "kick-ass potential starter in Dallas.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Moehrig was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, choosing TCU over Stanford.

Last season with the Horned Frogs, the 6-1, 202-pound Moehrig played 10 games, tallying 47 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions, winning college football’s Thorpe Award along the way.

And Joseph, the rapper/corner who you can read all about above? Yeah, maybe their safety situation is now still in question. But if the Cowboys are right about him, then it doesn't matter if they end up wrong about Moehrig.