FIRST LOOK: New Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Enters The Star

FRISCO - After a long offseason of speculation, as well as a trade back with the division rival, the Dallas Cowboys made their 2021 NFL Draft decision final on Thursday night, selecting Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick.

And on Friday, Parsons and his family arrived, for the first time, here at The Star.

"The No. 1 franchise in the world!'' marveled his family members as he entered the doors.

Dallas now unites Parsons with the Cowboys' young linebacker group of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, where he should be one of the candidates to man a starting linebacker position.

`"I've been wanting to be a Cowboy," Parsons told us on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday right after the pick. "I've been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like (Dallas coordinator) Dan Quinn, I'm going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that's what's the scary part. I (haven't) even touched my ceiling yet."

Tabbed a five-star recruit, Parsons was a two-time letterman for head coach Calvin Everett at Harrisburg High Schoo, as well as a two-time letterman at Central Dauphin High School.

Parsons was a team captain as a senior and named Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, where he registered 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 17.5 tackles for loss on defense.

He also added 1,239 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns as a running back.

With Parsons now secured, Dallas will now move their attention to the No. 44 pick in the second round on Friday night, where they will either look to continue to rebuild their defense or add some help on the offensive side of the ball.

But first? Micah's family - many of them Cowboys fans before this week - get to feel at home here at The Star.

