Cowboys NFL Schedule: Which QBs Should Scare Dallas?

Daily Blitzcast: On The Cowboys’ 2021 Opposing Quarterbacks
FRISCO - OK, so we know Tom Brady wants the smoke. Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about the Tampa Bay QB in Week 1? Which other QBs on the 2021 NFL schedule are most concerning?

Welcome to "Indy Car Tim's'' hosting of the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com!

The NFL has its schedule and Cowboys Nation now gets to plan its year ... so we know when the matchups are against the teams we already know they’re playing. 

READ MORE: Video - Jerry and Post Malone - And Cowboys Schedule

But now let’s play a game that we can call, “Are We Scared Of…?” as we look at the collection of starting quarterbacks for said opposing teams and discuss the Cowboys' chances against each quarterback and team.

Brady. Mahomes. Who else? Not Aaron Rodgers, happily ... unless he gets traded to Denver or the Raiders ...

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

Please join us daily for the “Daily Blitz” or each Tuesday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show. Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content! 

READ MORE: Dak Is No. 4 In The World

