Cowboys QB Dak Better Than Rodgers & Deshaun? Here's Why

"Happiness is a Good Quarterback.''

Dak Prescott is getting ready to start camp. That's it. That's the reason.

Dak Prescott is "better than'' Aaron Rodgers because the pouty Green Bay Packers QB isn't sure what he wants. And Deshaun Watson has "long been intrigued" by the idea of being traded to the Denver Broncos - with the Philadelphia Eagles still interested in the same concept. ... but with the law also quite interested in Deshaun.

Meanwhile, how suddenly odd is it that a spin around the NFL "Celebrity QB Carousel'' would find the Dallas Cowboys as the team finally not embroiled in controversy at the position? While Watson and Rodgers are making headlines about movement, a healthy Prescott leads the Cowboys into a California training camp that starts on Tuesday - and for the first time in three seasons starts without questions about Prescott's contract status, as he'll now begin a four-year, $160 million deal.

This "Celebrity QB Carousel'' makes its way to Houston, where the Texans' QB situation is in limbo, but could be dislodged into movement by clearance from the NFL on Watson's legal status, or simply by a trade. SI's TexansDaily.com continues to be told that the Eagles want in on trade talks regarding Watson, if that becomes a front-burner issue in Houston.

But maybe the Texans can strike up an eventual bidding war, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes, "Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos," Fowler said (hat-tip Yardbarker). "They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included."

We'd only argue about Fowler's word choice in this regard: "From afar'' might describe something geographical here. But the Denver/Deshaun connection is no secret; they are "close'' in that regard, with people close to Watson having whispered plenty that he's "intrigued'' by the idea of being traded to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, another QB with Denver connections, Peyton Manning, is revealing his thoughts on the Rodgers saga in Green Bay, where the unhappy All-Pro QB is trying to buy time to sort out his thoughts on a return to the Packers.

Said Manning: "My gut is he's not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver's gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is, you can't be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season."

In his most recent public remarks, Rodgers announced he'd "figure things out in a couple weeks," which means right around the time the Packers are slated to begin training camp on July 28.

Good for him. He'll figure it out. Maybe.

Good for Watson. His legal entanglements will get sorted out. Maybe.

But best for Prescott, no longer a QB star awash in "intrigue,'' instead more ready than some to actually lead his football team.