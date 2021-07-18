Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Cowboys' rookie Micah Parsons promised his mother he'd buy her a brand new home if he made it into the NFL, and after being drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft he did just that.
Author:
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. 

The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area. 

micah mom house

Parsons, 22, posted a short video loop on his Instagram account Saturday evening of him and his mother, Sherese, in front of the beautiful home. The video included the caption, "Welcome mom this. All for you."

READ MORE: Cowboys Source: CeeDee Lamb Could 'Overtake' Amari

In a conversation with BroBible before the draft, Parsons spoke about the importance of giving back to his mother, who sacrificed so much for him as a child, which oftentimes meant having to move around a lot. 

“I want to finally get my own house, clear my mom’s debt, I moved a lot when I was younger and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing.”

It's always a beautiful sight to see when players get the opportunity to give back to their parents after all of their hard work has resulted in a contract to play professional sports. 

Congratulations to Parsons and his mother on this wonderful moment. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Trade Calls? Their Answer on Vander Esch

As for Parsons the football player, the Cowboys kick off training camp on Thursday in Oxnard, and the rookie is among the key players to keep an eye on. 

The 12th overall pick is expected to be new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's starting middle linebacker after he flashed his potential at Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp. The 6-3 Parsons has played inside and outside and has also experimented with a role as a pass-rusher.

READ MORE: Dak Prescott Ready to 'Unleash Himself' at Camp Cowboys

parsons mom
News

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

lve gallup
News

Cowboys Contracts: 5 Who Can Cash In

dak shirtless
News

Dak Prescott Ready to 'Unleash Himself' at Dallas Cowboys Camp

C3D4CD8B-9465-46CF-A3E3-F39EBF9D64DC
News

Cut Cowboys CB Comeback: ‘Ima Make Ya Regret That’ - NFL Tracker

ad zeke
News

Adrian Peterson - Once Coveted by Cowboys - Wants Last NFL Chance

gregory pray
News

'I Got Robbed': Cowboys DE Gregory Reveals Coaching Staff 'Favoritism'

dez marion
News

Dez On 'Down-And-Out' Status Of Ex Cowboys Star

ware harvey
News

Sack Attack: New Cowboys All-Team Leader?