Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Cowboys' rookie Micah Parsons promised his mother he'd buy her a brand new home if he made it into the NFL, and after being drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft he did just that.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract.

The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.

Parsons, 22, posted a short video loop on his Instagram account Saturday evening of him and his mother, Sherese, in front of the beautiful home. The video included the caption, "Welcome mom this. All for you."

In a conversation with BroBible before the draft, Parsons spoke about the importance of giving back to his mother, who sacrificed so much for him as a child, which oftentimes meant having to move around a lot.

“I want to finally get my own house, clear my mom’s debt, I moved a lot when I was younger and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing.”

It's always a beautiful sight to see when players get the opportunity to give back to their parents after all of their hard work has resulted in a contract to play professional sports.

Congratulations to Parsons and his mother on this wonderful moment.

As for Parsons the football player, the Cowboys kick off training camp on Thursday in Oxnard, and the rookie is among the key players to keep an eye on.

The 12th overall pick is expected to be new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's starting middle linebacker after he flashed his potential at Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp. The 6-3 Parsons has played inside and outside and has also experimented with a role as a pass-rusher.

