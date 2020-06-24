DALLAS – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a fantasy football dream last season. Prescott shattered his previous career highs in passing attempts, yardage and touchdowns, despite the Cowboys’ 8-8 record. He finished 2019 as the No. 3 quarterback in fantasy football, behind only Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

According to the latest Average Draft Position data via Sports Illustrated, Prescott is picking 2020 up right where he left off… at No. 3.

Should Prescott be drafted before Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson?

“Fantasy-wise, I think he’s a little bit of a risk because there is so much unknown about what new coach Mike McCarthy may do,” Sports Illustrated Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher said. “McCarthy has talked about being quarterback-centric and he always has been obviously, dating back to Brett Farve and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. But in Green Bay he never had an Ezekiel Elliott, either.”

There is no doubt the Cowboys have options when it comes to their massive arsenal of offensive weapons (Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup) at Prescott’s disposal. The addition of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could make the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense even better in 2020.

[READ: Prescott Signs $31.409M Tender, Becomes Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever]

I have a feeling that this is not going to be as much as a Zeke-heavy offense, a run-heavy offense as it was in the past,” said Fisher. “But I think it is a roll of the dice, fantasy wise, to view Prescott as being that elite.”

Last year, under first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Prescott finished with 596 pass attempts. McCarthy brings a breath of fresh air to ‘America’s Team’… but to us, the Fantasy jury is out if that means "air raid'' for Dak Prescott owners.