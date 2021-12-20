Dak Prescott Reveals Who’s ‘Kicking Our Ass’; Wanna Bet?

“We have a little bet going on. … It’s ‘turnovers vs. touchdowns,’ and they obviously won this one.” - Dak

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have reached the 10-win mark, but Dak Prescott admits the offense is “getting its ass kicked.”

No, not by the other teams on Sundays - by his own Dallas teammates in practice.

“It was huge,” Dak said after a Sunday 21-6 win at the Giants powered by four Dallas takeaways. “And we have a little bet going on. … It’s ‘turnovers vs. touchdowns,’ and they obviously won this one.”

Dallas’ defensive, led by DeMarcus Lawrence, forged the bet with the Dak-led offense. And as the Cowboys defense stole four turnovers (for the third-straight week) compared to the offense’s two touchdowns. …

The bet is on. … and with a 10-4 record that puts the Cowboys on the precipice of the NFL Playoffs (and presently owning the No. 2 seed in the NFC race) … everybody wins.

Owner Jerry Jones noted that his Super Bowl teams of the ‘90’s engaged in much the same, led by Michael Irvin vs. Deion Sanders and “$50,000 bets over two-minute drills.

“I’ve seen some of the most productive growth in teams when they’ve been doing a little wagering,” Jerry said.

What do the bet winners receive?

“We’ll keep rolling it over, so we’ll figure it out at the end of the year … a great celebration, hopefully,” Prescott said. “But we’ve got to reward those guys with touchdowns.”

