Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Coach Dan Quinn Cowboys' Defense Flirting with Takeaway History

    Dallas' opportunistic defense is flirting with a historic first for the franchise
    Author:

    Five Super Bowls. Twenty Hall of Famers. But never in the storied history of America's Team have the Dallas Cowboys accomplished what they are flirting with in 2021.

    Doomsday defense(s) be damned, in 61 previous seasons the Cowboys have never led the NFL in turnover margin. Thanks to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, this season they have a chance.

    After creating four takeaways in last Sunday's 21-6 victory over the New York Giants - and four in three consecutive games for the first time since 1994 - the Cowboys have 31 for the season against only 19 offensive turnovers. Their +12 margin trails only the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at +14 with three games remaining in the regular season.

    The Cowboys finished second in turnover margin in 1971, the year they won their first Super Bowl.

    These 2021 Cowboys lead the NFL with 23 interceptions after picking off Giants' quarterback Mike Glennon three times.

    Asked about his team's defense, cornerback Trevon Diggs said “We’re the best defense, for sure.”

    No image description

    Cowboys - Diggs Giants
    Play

    Dan Quinn Cowboys' Defense Flirting with History

    Dallas' opportunistic defense is flirting with a historic first for the franchise

    1 hour ago
    dak tank clutch
    Play

    Dak Prescott Reveals Who’s ‘Kicking Our Ass’; Wanna Bet?

    “We have a little bet going on. … It’s ‘turnovers vs. touchdowns,’ and they obviously won this one.” - Dak

    2 hours ago
    A3AAB0B0-4477-46E0-93AE-226CB525E1F4
    Play

    How’d Cowboys Jump to No. 2 Seed in NFC Playoff Race?

    Dallas - which will be favored in each of its final three games - is within breathing distance of the No. 1 spot, which comes with the reward of a first-round playoff bye.

    8 hours ago

    For years the Cowboys struggled to produce takeaways. In 2013, in fact, Jerry Jones hired defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin solely based on his history of creating turnovers. But where Kiffin failed, so too did Mike Zimmer, Brian Stewart and Rob Ryan before him and Rod Marinelli and Mike Nolan after him.

    The Cowboys haven't had 31 takeaways through 14 games since 1987, when the coach was Tom Landry and cornerback Everson Walls led a defense that gobbled up  franchise-record 43 (yet somehow finished 7-8 and missed the playoffs). The 2015 team only had 11 all season.

    Quinn's defense is turning the trick with pressure up front, in the form of Micah Parson's 11 sacks and last Sunday's deflected pass and forced fumble by DeMarcus Lawrence. And complimenting it with uncanny ball skills on the back end, where eight players have made at least one interception and Diggs leads the NFL with 10.

    While the defense continues to prop up a slumbering offense - prompting a friendly wager between teammates - the Cowboys are trending toward an NFC East championship, home playoff win and maybe more? The last time they had as many as 31 takeaways in a season was 2014, when they went 12-4 and lost to the Green Bay Packers on the controversial "Dez caught it."

    Because of their defense, these Cowboys will make the playoffs and might just make history.

    Cowboys - Diggs Giants
    News

    Dan Quinn Cowboys' Defense Flirting with History

    1 hour ago
    dak tank clutch
    News

    Dak Prescott Reveals Who’s ‘Kicking Our Ass’; Wanna Bet?

    2 hours ago
    A3AAB0B0-4477-46E0-93AE-226CB525E1F4
    News

    How’d Cowboys Jump to No. 2 Seed in NFC Playoff Race?

    8 hours ago
    721AED49-B0A7-41F7-AD2C-110A56BC0D2D
    News

    Aikman Leaving FOX for Amazon TV? Cowboys Icon Reveals Thoughts

    16 hours ago
    trevon diggs caro
    News

    Trevon Diggs: 'We're The Best Defense'

    17 hours ago
    57CA28A5-977F-4ADC-9D1C-3A9278209605
    News

    'I Played Terrible': Does CeeDee Have Drop Problem?

    18 hours ago
    FD8D9A19-51BF-4CFE-AB38-1DB8DB75E5FF
    News

    'Imperfect 10'? Cowboys Get Sky's-The-Limit Win at Giants

    20 hours ago
    4C3043EA-AE76-4EAF-A2DE-79BE138D9821
    News

    Cowboys 21, Giants 6: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

    20 hours ago