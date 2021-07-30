Dak Missing Games? Cowboys QB Offers Injury Update

He's one of the Top 10 quarterbacks in the game - but he's on the sidelines after a shoulder injury this week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on the sidelines following a shoulder injury this week, but he also finds himself on a much more desirable list: Top 10 Madden-Rated Receivers.

On the football side of things: the team is telling us that Prescott has a latissimus strain and he is out of practice, maybe for only a few days, with a tentative plan to have him play in the second preseason game at Arizona.

On Thursday, Dak told 105.3 The Fan that even with this soreness, if there was a real NFL game on Sunday, he’d play in in.

He has since reiterated that position when asked if he’d exit a game with this soreness in the same “precautionary” manner he left Wednesday’s workout in Oxnard.

"I doubt it. I doubt it," Prescott said. "I know we're early. It's early in training camp. I'm obviously trying to get to the season and get to the season healthy. That was the main reason .. I doubt in a game that happens."

Prescott continued: “I'd do whatever is necessary and take the steps that are needed that I was ready for … whenever the game would be. I knew I would get myself there one way or another and be able to perform the way that I would want to."

And, once Dak is back?

Madden 22 released its Top 10 ratings for wide receivers on Friday, and Prescott finds himself seventh on the list with a 92 overall.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Injuries On Offense Put Team Behind 8-Ball

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Prescott were Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

In a tie for seventh, Prescott sits alongside Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans and the two rank just ahead of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott's 87 rating is good considering he only played in five games last season, but we are curious to think where he would have stacked up had he played a full year in 2020.

Before going down with an injury, Prescott was putting up video game numbers. His 1856 passing yards led the league at the time of his injury and he also put up three games of 450 yards or more.

We're curious to see if that trend will continue since Prescott is sidelined with a shoulder injury, but even when he is dealing with soreness, Prescott is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - as he intends to prove when the real games start.

CONTINUE READING: Dak Cowboys Injury Update: 'Mock Games' & NFL Preseason Plan