When he is healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the premier talents at the receiver position in the NFL. So it would be expected for Dallas Cowboys players to want Beckham on board as they prepare for a Super Bowl push.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, though, isn't a fan of the media circus surrounding the receiver … and suggests there needs to be only one reason to sign him.

“It’s fair to say I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl,” Lawrence said. “So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I’ll accept him.

“But if we’re just gonna do the circus, no I don’t.”

Well, when a player openly admits they don't "see the point" of playing regular season games, it’s easy to see why some in a locker room might be put off.

And quarterback Dak Prescott shared similar sentiments.

Prescott said if Beckham "can come in and play right now, 100 percent, yeah we want him."

"But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have and where we’re going & guys getting their feet back underneath them and what we’ve built upon ... I’m confident in what we have and know that we can win."

With the Cowboys set to make a deep playoff run, their ultimate goal is clear - win a Super Bowl.



And prospective teammates have the right to wonder if the showy Beckham thinks the same.

