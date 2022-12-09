Cowboys Jerry Jones Offers Odell Beckham Jr. 'Ticking' Hint; OBJ Does Same on Giants

FRISCO - That Odell Beckham Jr. "ticking time bomb''?

Jerry Jones can hear the ticks.

The Dallas Cowboys, said team owner Jerry Jones, are still working on ideas (a multi-year deal to secure his future rights for when he's actually healthy?) - but surely not the original idea, as there is simply no guarantee of his "four weeks'' or of his "five weeks'' or of the receiver who was supposed to be "cleared to play'' of playing at all.

And in fact, the notion that his previous surgery made this same knee a "ticking time bomb'' that would inevitably "explode'' creates - just like OBJ's own remarks about not seeing "the point'' about signing now to help his new team now - more questions than answers.

Jones now has a new answer to all of it.

“Yes, we’re still in contact,'' Jones told @1053thefan on Friday. "Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab to get there for the playoffs if it’s gonna happen.”

Did he say "ticking''? Why not just add "time bomb'' and completely clear the air?

Beckham, for his part, seems to be enjoying the ambiguity of it all.

"I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point,'' the free agent receiver said on The Shop on Thursday. "I really don’t.

"I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with the Dallas Cowboys and two other teams recently, but he hasn’t signed with anyone. (No, not even the New York Giants, much to the "f---ing'' chagrin, we assume, of OBJ's "official driver.'') The Thursday interview positioned that fact as if OBJ simply hasn't made up his mind yet ...

Which is at best a secondary issue here.

Along with Jones' "ticking'' hint comes OBJ also mentioning something that seemed to hint that he wants to reunite with Saquon Barkley of the Giants.

"I don’t feel like (Saquon) and I got to do what we were supposed to do," Beckham said. "This is my brother and my family. This is something that feels special. That's all I'm gonna say."

