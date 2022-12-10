FRISCO - At some point, this wasn't going to be about plane rides, basketball games and fancy dinners. At some point, along with the contract discussions that have not gone Odell Beckham Jr.'s way, there was always going to be something else.

When?

Beckham himself is now talking about not "seeing the point'' in signing to play regular-season games for his new team. Logical translation: His knee rehab - contrary to all the propaganda being slung - will not allow him to do so.

And then there is owner Jerry Jones addressing on Friday the subject of a "timetable.'' Jones, never shy around a microphone, said frankly, “Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab to get there for the playoffs if it’s gonna happen.”

In contract to Jones, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, often bemused by Jones' "America's Team'' marketing-driven approach to media - has spent the last couple of weeks declining and deferring when it comes to any question that might paint OBJ in a negative light.

Until Friday.

“The challenge for us with any player that’s not a part of our program and hasn’t been in the past,” McCarthy told us here at The Star, "is you just don’t really know how long it’s going to take.”

Consider the contrast: The Cowboys have taken a hands-on medical supervisor role in the injury rehabs of Michael Gallup, Tyron Smith and James Washington. Those all register as in-house success stories.

OBJ is not "in-house.'' And therefore the Cowboys (and other suitors) cannot really know about his future.

What if his future is another "ticking time bomb'' and "exploding'' knee?

“I would like,'' Beckham said, "to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, then let’s talk about it.''

The Cowboys would like the same thing. And the lack of a "stable environment'' is OBJ's problem ... and now we know it's Mike McCarthy's "challenging'' concern.

