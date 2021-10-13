Dak Reveals Diggs' 'Secret Desire' with Cowboys

FRISCO - Cornerback Trevon Diggs says he doesn't believe in 50-50 balls, Illustrated by his historic start to the 2021 season that has put him in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The second-year corner is the first player Cowboys history to record five interceptions through four games. Diggs then extended his streak against the New York Giants, despite a case of pink eye.

Quarterback Dak Prescott can empathize with opposing quarterbacks dealing with Diggs.

"Diggs thinks he is a receiver," Prescott said after his teammate recorded his NFL-leading sixth pick. "During the week, he's asking me for reps at receiver and I'm like, 'Relax.' But when you see a catch like that, I'm like, maybe we can talk again. It's impressive."

Diggs is no stranger to lining up at receiver ... Which he did (like big brother Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills) until Alabama coach Nick Saban converted Diggs from receiver to cornerback, a decision that brought Diggs to tears in the moment. Fast-forward several years and Diggs has a chance to be the first Cowboy to win league MVP since defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977 ... Not to mention be a part of Dallas' Super Bowl aspirations.

So maybe none of this is all that "secret'' anymore.

“Honestly,” Diggs said, “I’m just taking it one game at a time. I’ve got my goals at the end of the day. But I’m really focused on taking it one game at a time, just trying to dominate –dominate everyone that comes in front of me. That’s the main goal. If I keep doing that, step-by-step, the sky’s the limit. I don’t know where I can go.”

On Sunday the Cowboys face the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. If Diggs records a pick, he will match the longest season-opening interception streak in NFL history at six games held by three players. The most legendary of Cowboys' names is on that list in Tom Landry (1951, New York Giants).

We can't know if it'll happen. But we do know, now that the "secret desire'' is out, that Trevon Diggs will try to catch the ball not like a defender, but rather, like a receiver.