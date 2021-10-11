Trevon Diggs: Picks Despite Pink Eye

Second-year cornerback has six interceptions through five games … and pink eye.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is continuing his historic start to the 2021 season.

After becoming the first player Cowboys history to record five interceptions through four games, Diggs extended his streak against the New York Giants.

But how could he even see?

Diggs wore sunglasses last week in media visits. Why? Coordinator Dan Quinn revealed on Monday that the cornerback has been dealing with a nasty case of pink eye.

Diggs was officially a full participant at every practice last week.

“This guy is a rare competitor, a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Quinn said, referring to Diggs’ quiet nature … while also suggesting than gunk was oozing out of Diggs’ eyes last week but he never missed a practice.

On Sunday, with just more than seven minutes left in the third quarter, Giants quarterback Mike Glennon attempted a deep pass to Sterling Shepard. Diggs was able to stay step-for-step and steal the ball with a leaping grab.

He made it all look almost effortless.

If Diggs hadn't come up with a big play there, Shepard maybe scores a touchdown and New York pulls within one score.

Diggs has been arguably the most important player in the Cowboys' defensive turnaround, and the team is following his lead.

Heading into Week 5, only 15 players in the league had multiple interceptions. Of those 15, only Diggs and Logan Wilson had more than two. Wilson has three, while Diggs now has six.

With his NFL-leading sixth pick, Diggs is making a very impressive early case for Defensive Player of the Year. The last time a Cowboy won the award was defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977.

“Honestly,” Diggs said, “I’m just taking it one game at a time. I’ve got my goals at the end of the day. But I’m really focused on taking it one game at a time, just trying to dominate –dominate everyone that comes in front of me. That’s the main goal. If I keep doing that, step-by-step, the sky’s the limit. I don’t know where I can go.”

Diggs is looking to do more … and with the pink eye cleared up, he can probably see the goals even more clearly.

