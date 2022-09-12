Cowboys Dak Prescott Surgery Complete; What's Next for Dallas QB?

FRISCO - Dak Prescott can likely take some level of solace in the fact that his just-completed Monday thumb/hand surgery apparently went well ... inasmuch as nothing went right for his Dallas Cowboys in their 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Dak, who will watch the 0-1 Cowboys play host to the 0-1 Bengals next week, explained his approach going forward.

"I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. I’ll take it on head-first,” said Prescott, who logically may be looking at a target return date of Week 8 on Oct. 30 vs. Chicago, or after the bye, on Week 10 (of the NFL season) on Nov. 13 against Green Bay.

Per the Dallas News, "Surgery is complete on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s right thumb fracture, a person familiar with procedure said. Fixation went as hoped. Generally takes two weeks for wound to heal. Therapy follows. Prescott plans to remain close to team, attending meetings and supporting Cooper Rush.''

Some might argue that Rush cannot fare more poorly than Dak's Cowboys did on Sunday. Offensively, Dallas only scored three points on the night and were three of 15 on third down.

None of that is what most people were talking about following the loss, however.

Prescott left in the fourth quarter for X-rays after banging his right throwing hand into Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett.

So ... any bright ideas?

Colin Kaepernick, anybody? Michael Irvin is shutting that down. (Explanation here.)

How about Jimmy Garoppolo? There is an argument to be made for a trade. (Explanation here.)

What is coach Mike McCarthy talking about when he said on Monday that the team is in search of another QB? (Explanation here.)

Cam Newton? Andy Dalton? Tony Romo? Anybody?!

The reality is the same as it was late in the game: Enter Rush, who has started (and won) one game in his NFL career and has made a total of 11 regular-season appearances throughout five years. A source tells CowboysSI.com there are no grand plans for a major acquisition.

“We don’t have to alter the offense,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of starting Rush. “Continuity. That’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him.''

Added Rush: "I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!