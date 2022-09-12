Skip to main content

Source: Cowboys 'No New QB Trade' Planned; Cooper Rush in for Dak Prescott - 'They Trust Me'

“Just go do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else.''
FRISCO - Cooper Rush makes it all sound so easy. And the Dallas Cowboys apparently see it that way, too, an NFL source telling CowboysSI.com that the suddenly Dak Prescott-less team's present plan is to "be confident in Coop.''

What's Rush's position?

"Just go do your job," Rush said of his job demands now that Cowboys No. 1 QB Prescott is undergoing surgery and could miss two months. "Just execute. It's the same plays, it's the same other guys, we've still got everyone else. 

"I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

The Cowboys do indeed have "the same plays'' and "the same guys'' that they had in Sunday's Week 1 meeting against Tampa Bay.

Of course, they were only able to manage to score a field goal in the 19-3 loss ... so Cowboys Nation might be wondering just how positive a statement it is to employ "the same plays'' and "the same guys.''

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Monday morning said, "Certainly we'll be evaluating all options.''

But he added, "Cooper stepped in and did a great job for us last year when Dak had to sit out a game. He knows the system. (No. 3 QB) Will Grier knows the system."

And unless Rush flops terribly, that's that.

Prescott is out with an injury to his thumb/hand, the Cowboys star quarterback sustaining a freak hand injury on a pass attempt when his throwing motion collided with the hands of a Bucs defender.

Rush will try to hold down the fort while predicting a strong return from Prescott.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s our leader. He’ll grind through this like he always does and he’ll be back,” Rush said.

Dak, who will watch the 0-1 Cowboys play host to the 0-1 Bengals next week, said much the same thing.

"I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. I’ll take it on head-first,” Dak said.

And always-optimistic team owner Jerry Jones? As Cowboys watchers kick around ideas (What about Colin Kaepernick? Or what about Jimmy Garoppolo? Or what about Andy Dalton? He "knows the system!'') ... What's Jerry's take on Rush, who has started (and won) one game in his NFL career and has made a total of 11 regular-season appearances throughout five years?

“We don’t have to alter the offense,” said Jones of starting Rush. “Continuity. That’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him.''

