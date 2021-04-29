Dak Prescott Weighs In On Cowboys' Focus In NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott shares his thoughts on what the team may look to do with their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys will look to have more than just a winning season in 2021. A key step in that process will be to make helpful additions to the roster using the NFL Draft. A general theme could be ... defense, defense, and more defense.

It's no secret the Cowboys struggled to execute defensively last season - that problem playing a key role in their 6-10 record. Dallas allowed a franchise-record 473 points and the 6,183 total yards they allowed was the second most within a single-season in team history.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney show on Wednesday, Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on what the Cowboys may look to do with their selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think it'll be a heavy defensive draft for us," he said. "You just look on the offensive side at the weapons we've got, and I think that's why I say go defense. We've got Amari Cooper, we've got Blake Jarwin coming back from an injury, we've got CeeDee [Lamb] coming into his second year, Michael Gallup -- who I think is going to have the biggest year of his career yet -- and obviously Ezekiel [Elliott] is in the backfield.

"I just think it's obvious you go defense, and just make our team better along that side ..."

There is a lot of justified confidence that Prescott has in the weapons already on the Cowboys' offense. As a result, Dallas will be able to focus on bolstering its defense to address some key areas.

Building a high-level defense requires dynamic talents to raise the ceiling of the group as a whole. The Cowboys are confident they will be able to add a talent of that nature with the No. 10 pick.

“I think that we’ve got a good chance to have a top defensive player, the top ... be there at No. 10,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at Tuesday’s pre-Draft press conference.

There appears to be two options the Cowboys are 'narrowing the focus' with the No. 10 pick, based on the reporting of our own NFL insider Mike Fisher. Among those names are Patrick Surtain II of Alabama and Jaycee Horn of South Carolina, both of whom slot in as talented cornerback prospects.

There will be no shortage of intriguing options for the Cowboys to add defensive talent on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, too. Regardless of how the opening round plays out, there will be plenty of chances to add difference-making contributors.