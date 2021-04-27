Cowboys NFL Plan: Draft No. 1 Defensive Star At No. 10

“I think that we’ve got a good chance to have a top defensive player, the top, be there at No. 10,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says

FRISCO - The NFL Draft may feature an unprecedented early nine-slot run on quarterbacks ... which could mean unprecedented defensive luck for the team in the 10th slot.

“I think that we’ve got a good chance to have a top defensive player, the top ... be there at No. 10,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - picking at that very spot. said at Tuesday’s pre-Draft press conference here inside The Star.

For that to happen, of course, the first nine players selected in Thursday night’s NFL Draft would all have to be offensive players. The Cowboys, like all NFL teams have conducted countless versions of their own “simulations,” “mock drafts,” or as coach Mike McCarthy labeled them, “laps.”

And yes, nine offensive guys going in the top nine spots, and maybe five of them at QB, is something Jones and the Cowboys find quite plausible.

And then what? The Cowboys get their choice from a group of the very best defensive players, a class Dallas views as, in likely order, cornerback Patrick Surtain, cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Micah Parsons.

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys 'Narrowing Focus' To Surtain Vs. Horn

Yes, Carolina (at No. 8) likes Horn. Yes, a team behind Dallas (the Eagles?) might explore trading up for Surtain.

But do the math. It’s possible that five quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance) go in the first nine picks. Factor in the other top offensive players - tight end Kyle Pitts, tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle - and you can see Jones’ optimism about getting “the top” at No. 10.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys & Kyle Pitts Trade? Jerry Jones Reveals NFL Draft Decision