Cowboys Critique: Little Aaiden Diggs Rips RB Ezekiel Elliott

Aaiden Diggs had no issue admonishing Elliott for his play on the field.

The Diggs name has quickly become one of the most well-known names in the NFL, as brothers Trevon and Stefon are among the best at their respective positions

However, the two Diggs brothers might not even be the most popular member of their family. Trevon's son Aaiden has become an internet sensation due to his interactions with other players and media members, starting with his "Hard Knocks'' appearance. 

Aaiden, now 5, has not shied away from criticizing players, not even his own dad, another aspect that has endeared him to NFL fans everywhere. 

Most recently, his mother Stephanie in a Sports Illustrated interview said that Aaiden admonished Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott at a birthday party, telling him, “Zeke, you don’t run very hard! You don’t hit the holes very hard!”

While Elliot faced no shortage of criticism last season from both fans and analysts alike, perhaps what Aaiden told him at that birthday party spurred something inside him that pushes him to do his best.

In 2021 Elliott would rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as bring in 47 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns as a key member of a prolific Cowboys' offense. As Elliott and the Cowboys prepare to take another step in 2022, perhaps Aaiden's comments can further motivate the star running back. ... while continuing to entertain the rest of us.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

