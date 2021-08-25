Cowboys LISTEN: Will Aaiden's Dad - Trevon Diggs - Make A Leap In Year 2?

In last night's episode of 'Hard Knocks,' we were introduced to some new characters as viewers and reintroduced to others as Cowboys fans.

After getting glimpses of lemon-cake loving, International Pathway Program player Isaac Alarcón in previous episodes, viewers got a more in-depth look at Alarcón's story and family.

We also learned more about second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is expected to ... well,. play a little bit more than Alarcón this season. Diggs, of course, is a starter and budding star.

Viewers met Diggs' brother Stefon, in case you didn't already know him as the league's leading receiver in 2020, his mother Stephanie, and his son Aaiden, who absolutely stole the show and was the highlight of the episode.

Aaiden is super-excited to meet Patrick Mahomes, but is "kind of a little bit confused" when he has to settle for his dad's teammate, Dak Prescott.

Aaiden's dad is coming off a strong rookie campaign, recording 58 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games last season. Now, his expectations are higher in 2021 and he's looking to be the team's shutdown corner.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool recap the third episode of HBO's 'Hard Knocks' and discuss who has been the biggest winner from the show so far.

They also discuss the camera work done in the show and what to expect in the final two episodes of the series.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

