Diggs Brothers Together? 'It Could Happen,' Says Cowboys Trevon & Bills Stefon

FRISCO - The Buffalo Bills recently locked up Stefon Diggs under the terms of a handsome four-year extension that'll keep the Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through 2027.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, sit on their present cap room because eventually they'll want to pay his brother Trevon, the All-Pro cornerback.

Still - maybe just in the interest of dreaming fun - the Diggs brothers enjoy entertaining the possibility of teaming up someday in the NFL, according to a Sports Illustrated profile, and Trevon said this week he thinks "it could happen eventually."

Stefon is five years older than the 23-year-old Trevon, and he told SI that this "dream" of a brotherly team-up - which has never unfolded because of their age difference growing up - is now probably "out of reach now" with his long-term commitment to Buffalo.

"Maybe in the next lifetime or something,'' he joked. "I want to finish with the Bills, and I'm pretty sure (Trevon's) not going anywhere anytime soon."

Indeed, Trevon and his penchant for picks (an NFL-best 11 interceptions last year) mean he'll have to get used to a "brotherhood'' with Micah Parsons in Dallas.

But two actual brothers can dream, can't they?

