Skip to main content

Diggs Brothers Together? 'It Could Happen,' Says Cowboys Trevon & Bills Stefon

"Maybe in the next lifetime or something,'' Stefon jokes. "I want to finish with the Bills, and I'm pretty sure (Trevon's) not going anywhere anytime soon."

FRISCO - The Buffalo Bills recently locked up Stefon Diggs under the terms of a handsome four-year extension that'll keep the Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through 2027.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, sit on their present cap room because eventually they'll want to pay his brother Trevon, the All-Pro cornerback.

Still - maybe just in the interest of dreaming fun - the Diggs brothers enjoy entertaining the possibility of teaming up someday in the NFL, according to a Sports Illustrated profile, and Trevon said this week he thinks "it could happen eventually."

Stefon is five years older than the 23-year-old Trevon, and he told SI that this "dream" of a brotherly team-up - which has never unfolded because of their age difference growing up - is now probably "out of reach now" with his long-term commitment to Buffalo.

"Maybe in the next lifetime or something,'' he joked. "I want to finish with the Bills, and I'm pretty sure (Trevon's) not going anywhere anytime soon."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Leighton-vander-Esch-feeding-a-bear
Play

Cowboys LOOK: 'Wolf Hunter' LB Vander Esch Feeds Wild Bear

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recently had a one-on-one encounter of a different kind during a recent fishing trip in his home state of Idaho.

By Mike D'Abate43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
caan
Play

'Brian's Song' to 'The Godfather': Actor James Caan Dead

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Cowboys-news-Dak-Prescott-CeeDee-Lamb-bounce-compliments-off-each-other-in-offensive-preview
Play

Dak Prescott's Cowboys Rank High on ‘NFL Most Explosive Offense’ List

The Dallas Cowboys had the top scoring offense and the top offense in yards per game across the NFL last season.

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Indeed, Trevon and his penchant for picks (an NFL-best 11 interceptions last year) mean he'll have to get used to a "brotherhood'' with Micah Parsons in Dallas.

But two actual brothers can dream, can't they?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Leighton-vander-Esch-feeding-a-bear
News

Cowboys LOOK: 'Wolf Hunter' LB Vander Esch Feeds Wild Bear

By Mike D'Abate43 minutes ago
caan
News

'Brian's Song' to 'The Godfather': Actor James Caan Dead

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
Cowboys-news-Dak-Prescott-CeeDee-Lamb-bounce-compliments-off-each-other-in-offensive-preview
News

Dak Prescott's Cowboys Rank High on ‘NFL Most Explosive Offense’ List

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
ware miller
News

Cowboys Offered Von Miller Same Contract as Randy Gregory: 'I Was Ready to Come to Dallas'

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
von ram
News

‘Damn, Almost!’ Von Miller Reveals Desire to Sign with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
hurts cow
News

Cowboys Concern? Eagles Brag: We’re ‘Unstoppable All-Star Team’

By Timm Hamm15 hours ago
dak jabril
News

Jabril Cox with Micah Parsons: Creating the Next Great Cowboys LB Duo?

By Logan MacDonald21 hours ago
dak brady rodgers
News

Cowboys Dak Prescott Rank on NFL QB Tier List: Slipping Lower?

By Zach DimmittJul 6, 2022