Brandin Cooks Trade: Teams Calling Texans, Cowboys in Rumors

Cooks - despite his speed and consistency - may not be viewed as a "No. 1 receiver'' by Dallas.

FRISCO - Can a rumor turn into a reality? And then can it turn Brandin Cooks into a member of the Dallas Cowboys?

A few days ago, Bleacher Report offered up, as it often does, a "potential trade proposal,'' this time featuring a “stunner” deal that would have the Cowboys landing Houston Texans playmaker Brandin Cooks in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 88) in April’s NFL Draft.

Any substance here? From a Dallas perspective, maybe not much. While it is true that the Cowboys are looking to replace Amari Cooper (a cap casualty via trade to Cleveland earlier this offseason), Cooks - along with his speed and consistency - may not be viewed as a "No. 1 receiver'' (like, say, D.K. Metcalf) ... and therefore, to Dallas, may not merit the $12.5 million price tag for this, his final contractual season. (And of course, that goes hand-in-hand with Cooks, 28 surely prepping to ask for a new deal.)

But now along comes ESPN reporting that "the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks.''

Should Dallas be among those teams?

Cooks has played for four teams in eight years, but that is not indicative of any negative; in Houston he is considered an asset as a locker-room leader as well as a perennial 1,000-yard receiver. His 4.33 40 time is part of the package as well.

Worth nothing: Each deal, and situation, is different. While the Cowboys only landed a fifth-round selection for Cooper, sources in Houston via TexansDaily.com tell us that the Texans do not plan on parting with Cooks for the rumor/report compensation of a third-round pick - and that they might listen if teams offer a second-rounder.

Given the depth of receivers in this draft, Cooks - even as a guy who put up 90 catches for 1,037 and six touchdowns in 2021 for an awful Texans team - isn't a match with a Cowboys team that thinks it can find a running mate for CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and for the Dak Prescott-led offense in late April.