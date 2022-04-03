Skip to main content

D.K. Metcalf Trade: Are Cowboys Bold Enough to Call on Seahawks WR?

“Bold” is winning the arms race. The team that trades for Metcalf, should Seattle choose to move him, will be announcing its entry into that arms race.

FRISCO - A DK Metcalf trade to the Dallas Cowboys? It would in theory fix all the things that seem broken.

The Seattle Seahawks buzz about possibly dealing the 24-year-old standout persist … though we wonder why a rebuilding Seattle team wouldn’t just want to build around him.

The Cowboys gave away Amari Cooper in trade (to Cleveland) essentially because they ceased in viewing him as a $20 million APY wide receiver.

Metcalf would have to be viewed that way by a Dallas team that believes it might be able to make up for the Cooper absence by taking a receiver early in this NFL Draft.

But that’s no sure thing. Nor is the early-season availability of the re-signed Michael Gallup, who will likely still be rehabbing after knee surgery throughout training camp and more.

Seattle is publicly saying that Metcalf is not on the trade block. But the rumors aren’t going away.

Rather than use a first-round pick on a receiver to team with CeeDee Lamb with the hope that the rookie will become a star catching passes from Dak Prescott …

Why not use that first-round pick to trade more a sure thing in Metcalf?

Jerry Jones' Cowboys Raise Ticket Prices (Because They Can)

"America's Team" remains sports' most popular franchise. "Supply and demand" is another basic concept of economics.

By Mike Fisher
38 minutes ago
Cowboys Star Says, 'Don't Buy Micah Parsons Jersey!' Here's Why

A die-hard Cowboys fan shared on his unfortunate string of bad luck when purchasing Cowboys players jerseys.

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
Should Cowboys Sign QB Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Help You Win'

"To the teams that have questions, more than anything I'd say I'd love to come in for a workout," Kaepernick said.

By Mike Fisher
2 hours ago

Dallas recently did a similar deal, boldly trading a first-round pick in the Raiders deal that brought Cooper to town.

Is that experience a reason to try to be bold again? Or a reason to be gun-shy?

The big, physical Seahawks star is coming off another fine season, appearing in all 17 games and catching 75 passes for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Metcalf is also an iron man, as he has not missed a game so far in his three-year career.

Want “bold” (as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists he still is)? There have already been blockbuster trades in the NFL this offseason, some boldly involving star wide receivers (Davante Adams to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins). “Bold” is winning the arms race. The team that trades for Metcalf, should Seattle choose to move him, will be announcing its entry into that arms race.


