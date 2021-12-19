The Cowboys' stud second-year wideout has put up big numbers in the receiving and drop department this season

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a relatively easy 21-6 win on the road against the lowly New York Giants (4-10) on Sunday to move to 10-4 and well within reach of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

QB Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards, his fourth-lowest passing total of the season. Fifty of those yards went to wideout CeeDee Lamb, but it's hard to ignore the miscues from the second-year pass-catcher in the win.

Through 14 games, Lamb now has eight drops this season after dropping three would-be catches against New York.

Conceded Lamb: “I played terrible, to be honest. I feel like I could play better. I had three drops, something like that. I feel like I could’ve played better.”

His eight drops are the most in the NFC this season. Carolina Panthers' receivers Robby Anderson (seven) and DJ Moore (seven) are right on his tail.

The first one of the day came in the second quarter, but it was an understandable miscue. The sun seemed to blind Lamb as he ran and short out to the sideline and managed to only get one hand on a low-thrown ball.

The second came later in the quarter, as Lamb seemed to intentionally go for a flashy one-handed catch when it just wasn't necessary.

His third drop of the day might have been his worst. With a big first-down gain in his grasp during the third quarter, Lamb failed to reel-in a perfectly-placed throw from Prescott despite getting both of his hands on it this time around.

Luckily for Dallas' sake, he took ownership for his mistakes during the post-game media availability.

"I just have to lock it in,'' Lamb said after acknowledging the drops.

Lamb, who had career numbers of 138 catches, 1,825 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns headed into Week 15, has done enough to prove himself as an elite receiver in the NFL.

But once the Cowboys inevitably clinch a playoff spot in the coming weeks, dropped passes won't be forgivable when a trip to Los Angeles on Feb. 13 is the ultimate goal.