Cowboys Charity Completion: Roger Staubach Passes Role to Dak Prescott

FRISCO - Dak Prescott, Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach never played on the same field for the Dallas Cowboys. But last weekend in Dallas the quarterback trio combined its considerable star power on the same philanthropic stage, with staggering results.

Driving the 2022 Children's Cancer Fund 2022 Gala “Color Out Cancer” presented by Amazon at the Hilton Anatole Dallas, the past-and-present Cowboys helped raise $1.5 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children's Health and UT Southwestern.

“I got involved with Children’s Cancer Fund more than 30 years ago and since that time there has been so much progress made in research for childhood cancer,” said Staubach. “We’ve changed lives and raised a lot of money for North Texas children fighting this terrible disease.”

Added Aikman, “Every year this is the best event I do, because of the kids. As long as they keep asking me, I’m going to keep coming. These kids are the fighters. They are the heroes. They inspire me.”

The April 22 event started with a silent auction and VIP reception, followed by dinner and the program featuring cancer survivors modeling their bravery and fashions provided by Dillard’s. Staubach and Aikman, who have been involved with Children’s Cancer Fund for 33 years and 23 years, respectively, joined Prescott, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Dallas Stars legend Marty Turco and other celebrities as runway escorts for 20 pediatric cancer patients, ages 6-17.

The highlight of the evening came when Staubach announced he was passing his role as Honorary Chair to Prescott.

“When Troy gave me a call to fill in for Roger Staubach, I didn’t care what he said next,” said Prescott. “Count me in."

Together, Prescott and Hall-of-Famers Aikman and Staubach have five Super Bowls, 232 wins, 461 touchdowns and more than 77,000 passing yards for the Cowboys.

“Just following these guys’ footsteps on the field is amazing enough," Prescott said. "But to be able to do it off the field is a privilege and there’s nothing I take for granted about it.”

Children's Cancer Fund was founded in 1982 by a coalition of parents whose children were receiving cancer therapy at Children’s Medical Center. Since that time, Children’s Cancer Fund has donated over $11 million to support childhood cancer research in Dallas. CCF is one of the nation’s leading fundraising groups in supporting local research toward treatment and prevention of childhood cancers.