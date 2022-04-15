Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent, to land Murray.

FRISCO - The media is often and rightly blamed for including the Dallas Cowboys in as many headlines as possible - regardless of whether the Cowboys are actually tied in any way to the story.

But this ... isn't that.

This is, we think, a sports book doing that.

The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

That is, no new contract offer yet.

That piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero) has spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip. Oh, and odds on Murray's next team.

And incredibly, outside of the Cardinals keeping him, Odds Checker - which has the Cardinals at -500, or an implied chance of 83.3 percent to keep Murray - the favorite to be Murray's 2022 employer is ...

Your Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent to land Murray.

The Atlanta Falcons are at +1000 (9.1 percent chance), the Pittsburgh Steelers are at +1600 odds (5.9 percent), the Philadelphia Eagles are at +2200 (4.3 percent) and the Houston Texans are given +3000 odds (3.2 percent).

You read Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk and maybe some of this stuff makes sense. Florio writes: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. ...

Now, there are issues here ...

4) The Falcons and some of the others mentioned would have some cap challenges in trying to sign Murray and then building around him.



5) There is no actual evidence - Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray aside - that any of these teams have any involvement here. "Obvious candidates''? That is an awfully strong way to phrase what in essence is just a non-sourced prediction. (Florio also mentions the Eagles and Texans but for some reason does not label them as "obvious.'')

6) But at least Florio has pegged teams that might be in the QB market.

Where, though, does the Dallas idea come from? Because he's from DFW? Because he's besties with CeeDee Lamb? Don't the Cowboys already have Dak Prescott? Is the oddsmaker aware of him?

Yes. Surely. But we bet - pun intended - that the oddsmaker also knows that putting the Cowboys onto the board attracts gamblers. And yes, attracts headlines, too.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!