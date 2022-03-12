Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Joined by Joe Buck on ESPN in 'TV Trade'

Buck still had one year and $11 million remaining on his contract with FOX, but he was allowed to explore other options due to his longtime commitment to the network.

FRISCO - Troy Aikman is making the move, leaving FOX Sports after 20 years to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football.'' And now Joe Buck is joining him, escaping from his FOX contract in a sort of "TV trade.''

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox will now receive the right to pick one Big Ten football game before ESPN in the 2022 season.

That's the trade.

Buck still had one year and $11 million remaining on his contract with FOX, but he was allowed to explore other options due to his longtime commitment to the network. His new deal with ESPN is reported to be worth around five years and $75 million.

Is Erin Andrews next to jump networks?

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding?” the sideline reporter recently told The Spun of her joining up at FOX with Buck and Aikman. “This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends.”

Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer, was in recent months, with his contract up, flirted with by Amazon, which had hoped to team him with Michaels for Amazon’s Thursday night games in 2022. But Aikman is now the centerpiece of the most iconic NFL telecast of all, "Monday Night Football.''

If Aikman and Joe Buck makes up ESPN's idea of a "dream team,'' why not Andrews?

It so happens that Andrews - the highest-profile sideline reporter in the history of the industry - is also on an expiring contract. And while she isn't mentioning a move specifically, she is very open about her relationship with her FOX pals.

“I tell them everything and we have the best time,'' Andrews said.

Aikman had previously confirmed to CowboysSI.com that he was open to moving from FOX. His deal now figures to at least match the reported 10-year, $180 million contract fellow former Cowboys QB Tony Romo has with CBS Sports.

Aikman was a three-time Super Bowl champ as a player, has broadcast six Super Bowls and earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for his broadcasting work. "Monday Night Football" was once the stomping grounds of legends like Howard Cosell and John Madden. Aikman will soon have those shoes to fill ... and now Buck has followed in his ESPN footsteps.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!