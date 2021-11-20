Dallas at Chiefs: Mahomes on Diggs - and Who Stole the Interception Balls?

Maybe this meeting at Kansas City (6-4) vs. Dallas (7-2) will be determined in part by Mahomes vs. Diggs.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has a public connection with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that pre-dates Sunday’s NFL Week 11 showdown thanks to “Hard Knocks” televising his adorable son Aaiden’s confusion involving “favorite” QB Mahomes vs. Dak Prescott.

Trevon says he now knows one QB from the other.

Also knowledgeable when it comes to all things Diggs? Mahomes himself.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch.”

Indeed, Diggs leads the NFL with his eight picks, each of them demonstrating his background of having played wide receiver during his freshman year of Alabama. (Oh, and his older brother is star wideout Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.)

Said Chiefs coach Andy Reid: “You can tell he was a receiver because he plays the route and then he’s got great hands. So, that shows up, and he’s long and tall. He’s got a great feel.”

Those “great hands” might be full against a Chiefs offense with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as superstar pass-catchers, as Diggs acknowledges.

“He’s a great quarterback, can make all the throws, mobile. Can do it all,” Diggs said. “Everything you see on tape, he’s scrambling, rolling out, receivers running around so we’ve got to make sure we stay with our work.”

Maybe this meeting at Kansas City (6-4) vs. Dallas (7-2) will be determined in part by Mahomes vs. Diggs. But if Trevon does record another interception here - “That’d be cool,” he said - he might need to lock ‘em up.

“I got all the intercepted balls at my house,” Trevon said before noting an exception. “I think my mom has a few she stole.”

The Diggs family needs to figure this out: It's Trevon's job to do the stealing - on Sunday, hopefully from Patrick Mahomes.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!