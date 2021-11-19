Cowboys vs. Chiefs GAMEDAY: Amari is OUT

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Kansas City with a chance to end the Chiefs' three-game winning streak. But one star won’t be there.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Kansas City Sunday afternoon with a chance to end the Chiefs' three-game winning streak in a possible Super Bowl preview. In anticipation for the notoriously rowdy Arrowhead Stadium, the Cowboys practiced with crowd noise and loud music this week to help communication.

It so happens that receiver Amari Cooper has the roster’s most extensive experience playing at Arrowhead as a member of the Raiders. But on Friday afternoon, Dallas moves Cooper to the COVID list, meaning he’s out for Sunday - and maybe for Thursday’s Thanksgiving visit from his former Raiders team as well.

Both playoff contenders are heading into the week 11 matchup fresh off blowout wins: The Cowboys whipped the Atlanta falcons 43-3, while Kansas City scored 41 points in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City had a shaky start to the season but the Cowboys would be smart to not overlook a team that has been to two straight Super Bowls with a NFL MVP quarterback at the helm. Patrick Mahomes has never faced the Cowboys.

The Dallas defense is fresh off its most dominating game of the season, recording three interceptions and holding the Falcons to only three points. Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will sure to be a challenge for the Cowboys - limiting their ability to extend plays will be crucial to a Dallas victory.

As leader of the NFL's top offense, can Dak Prescott keep up his 70.3 completion percentage, which ranks second-best among NFL starters? Also of note, Prescott currently has an active streak of six consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes - the longest streak of his career and the longest active streak in the NFL.

FUN FACT: Since 1970, the Cowboys and Chiefs have only played 11 times. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 7-4 and have won three of the last four matchups.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyron Smith: Different kinds of weapons, both hoping to help their teams this week. Cowboys Kicker Greg Zuerlein, coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, is expected to play.

Here’s Friday’s report, with Tyron limited and Amari out.

Also note: Dallas is starting Connor McGovern at left guard ahead of Connor Williams.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (7-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs. The over/under is 56 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 8-1 against the spread; Kansas City is only 3-7.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Quarterback Dak Prescott:

"America's Team. When you play in an organization like this, you're the most watched team on television. You know other teams look at it, other fans look at it. They circle it one their calendar."