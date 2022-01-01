Cowboys Coach Quinn and Jaguars Job: New Info on Interest

Dan Quinn's position of "no'' is not an expression of love for Dallas. Nor does it close the book on Jags.

FRISCO - Did Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - a former Super Bowl head coach with the Atlanta Falcons and at just age 51, a coach who would surely like another shot at the top job - just say "no'' to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

And is his "no'' an expression of love for Dallas?

Quinn would like to again be an NFL head coach. And once again on Sunday night, in an avalanche of a 56-14 victory over visiting Washington, he put on display why he is about to be in the group of upcoming candidates. ... and then on Tuesday, Quinn officially joined that list, as does Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

But now a kink in the process: ESPN reports that Quinn "will not interview with the Jaguars for the job during the two-week window in which interviews are allowed, per source.''

Ouch.

This means one of a number of things ...

One, Quinn (via the agents who run these things) is aware he's not going to get the job.

Two, he's not interested in the Jags - which seems unlikely.

Three, he's in love with being a Dallas assistant - a cool concept that is also unlikely.

Four, as just noted by NFL Network, with new infomation: Quinn will be declining all interview opportunities during the present two-week window. But after his Cowboys season is done?

He will be willing to listen then.

That does speak to a level of commitment to the Cowboys. But that commitment is for the 2021 season - not about Quinn being a "Cowboy for Life'' or any other such silliness.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass,'' he said this week. “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

"Kick Ass and Have a Blast.'' That's Dan Quinn.

Jacksonville issued requests on Quinn and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But the "no'' from Quinn? Maybe there is another possibility ... which is that (via agents, again) he knows there is a better-than-Jags opportunity waiting for him

Without him in 2020, Dallas’ defense was historically horrible, the worst in franchise history. With him in 2021, two players made the Pro Bowl, the defense leads the league in interceptions and this team has a chance to lead the NFL in turnover margin for the first time in 62 seasons of Cowboys football.

Quinn didn’t need Sunday night to solidify his case, though once again his defense stole the ball, gave little ground and scored a TD. But being on national TV on Christmas representing the 11-4 Cowboys?

“Yeah,” Quinn prized rookie pupil Micah Parsons said. “Because we are the show. We’re the Dallas Cowboys.”

And Dan Quinn is a big part of that. For now.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!