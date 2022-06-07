Canton Can Wait: 5 Former Cowboys Up for College Hall of Fame

Five former Dallas stars are among 176 candidates hoping to to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

FRISCO - While the ultimate goal remains Canton, five former Dallas Cowboys are currently content heading back to college. The College Football Hall of Fame, that is.

Quarterback-turned-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, offensive lineman Flozell Adams, cornerback Kevin Smith and linebackers Bradie James and Ken Norton Jr. are among the 176 candidates up for induction to college's Atlanta-based hallowed shrine in 2023.

While Smith and Norton Jr. combined to win five Super Bowls during the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, Adams was a five-time Pro Bowl performer for Bill Parcells' teams and Moore still holds the team record for single-game passing yards by a left-hander (435 in the 2016 regular-season finale), none have the resumes to flirt with the Ring of Honor, much less the Pro Football Hall of Fame

But all were stars at their respective colleges, and are viable candidates for induction in voting that runs through June 30. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Flozell Adams, Michigan State: 1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year … Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances … Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.

Bradie James, LSU: 2002 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete … Three-time All-SEC performer (First-Team honors 2001-02) helped the Tigers to a 2001 conference title … 2000 Peach Bowl Defensive MVP ranks second all-time in LSU history with 418 career tackles.

Kellen Moore, Boise State: 2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history … Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons … Boise State’s all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA: 1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins … Member of the 1985 conference championship team … Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.

Kevin Smith, Texas A&M: 1991 consensus First-Team All-American and leader of Aggie unit that led the nation in total defense (222.4 ypg) … Three-time First Team All-SWC performer helped Aggies to the 1991 conference title … A&M’s all-time career leader in INTs (20), INT return yards (289) and INTs returned for a touchdown (3).