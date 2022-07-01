Skip to main content

Backup QB Rankings: Cowboys Cooper Rush Disrespected?

Rush has the confidence of the Cowboys behind Dak.

Even if the stats don't show it, the Dallas Cowboys believe they have a consistent presence behind quarterback Dak Prescott.

Indeed, last season, Cooper Rush finally showed up, even if for only one game. 

Dallas entered Week 8 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, a team with enough offensive talent to beat the streaking Cowboys,  who came into Sunday Night Football on a five-game winning streak. 

Both teams were coming off a bye. Both teams had also picked up overtime wins on the road in the game prior to the week-long break. But only one team was set to have its starting quarterback in this primetime matchup. 

Prescott said he had a heard a pop in his calf during the Week 6 overtime win against the New England Patriots. It just so happened to come on the game's final play, a 35-yard game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb, who taunted his way into the end zone for the 35-29 win and a $10,000 fine in the mail. 

For good reasons, it was one of the most memorable games of the Cowboys' season, but one of the season's most special moments came with Rush at the helm against Minnesota. 

Despite the bye week, Prescott's calf injury kept him out for the meeting with the Vikings. Rush was tasked to step in to make his first-career start after just three pass attempts in his three-year career. 

Two touchdowns, 325 yards, and one game-winning touchdown later, Rush had led the Cowboys to a 20-16 road win and a 6-1 record despite the odds stacking against him. 

But still, Pro Football Network revealed its rankings for the best backup quarterbacks in the league on Monday and has Rush slotted in at No. 20. 

Disrespected? Not necessarily. Compared to the other signal-callers on the list, Rush is nowhere close to matching the experience. Backups like Nick Foles and Joe Flacco have won Super Bowl MVPs while guys like Andy Dalton, Brian Hoyer, and Jacoby Brissett have a combined 287 games played in the league. 

Here's what the rankings had to say: 

Rush has been the Cowboys’ offense for several years, and by all accounts, is a sharp football mind with a “good enough” arm. He has only made one career start, but he shined against the Vikings in Week 8 of last season, throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

With Prescott set to run a bit more this season, the chances of injury obviously increase, making Rush as valuable as ever.

And, heaven forbid, if Prescott somehow misses time, Rush has shown he's capable and composed enough to step in when needed - just like all great backups do. 

