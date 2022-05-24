Skip to main content

Cowboys Trade Rumor: Could Cooper Rush Start for Seahawks?

Could the Cowboys improve their team by losing an arm and gaining some legs?

FRISCO - The NFL Draft is far in the rearview mirror now, and for the most part, free agency has settled down a bit. But every single franchise is still looking to improve its roster, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception.

Trade rumors dominate fan discussions and social media at this point in the offseason, while talk show hosts and armchair general managers offer their opinions on what moves will take their team from pretender to contender.

The Cowboys are obviously set at quarterback, as Dak Prescott enters the second year of his four-year, $160 million contract. But the Seattle Seahawks can't say the same, as they've shipped their long-time franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason.

That trade sent quarterback Drew Lock back to Seattle, but Bleacher Report thinks the Seahawks are still looking for their starting signal-caller for 2022 and beyond.

If that's the case, then the Cowboys might be in a position to help - for the right price. 

Dallas boasts a number of potential backups on its roster, including Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Will Grier, all of which have NFL experience. But thanks to Rush's performance in Week 8 last season on the road in Minnesota, he could be an appealing option for a team needing help at quarterback.

Rush completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards and threw two touchdowns leading the Cowboys' to a win in a hostile environment.

What would Dallas want in return? 

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said the team needs a punt returner. McCarthy said recently that “player acquisition never stops. That’s definitely something we’ve got to get answered.''

If the Cowboys are interested in getting running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb more involved in the offense, they won't want them returning punts and kicks too. And right now on the depth chart, Pollard is the No. 1 kick returner while Lamb is listed as the No. 1 punt returner.

Seattle could offer DeeJay Dallas, who's a versatile running back and return specialist. Last season for the Seahawks, Dallas returned 33 kicks for 764 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per return. He also carried the ball 33 times for 138 yards and caught 21 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards.

Versatility is what the Cowboys could use more of on the roster, and Dallas could be the player to provide that while taking over kick return duties to free up Pollard and Lamb for bigger roles in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense. 

Of course ... if Cooper Rush is really a starting-caliber quarterback ... why should the Cowboys give him up for someone who specializes in the relatively-unimportant role of kick returner?

