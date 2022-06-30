Cowboys Announce 13 Training Camp Open Practices for Fans

The Cowboys will make a 16th trip to Oxnard camp and a 43rd training session in Southern California - and fans can watch ...

FRISCO - It's a lucky 13 for Dallas Cowboys fans.

The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California to open their 63rd training camp, with a reporting date of July 25 and a start to workouts on July 27 at the Residence Inn at River Ridge.

The 2022 camp will mark the 43rd year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 16th season that the club has spent all, or a portion of, its camp at the Oxnard location.

Cowboys fans will be able to attend all practice sessions that are open to the public, beginning with the first workout at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 27 until the final open practice on Wednesday, August 10 - 13 open sessions in all.

Training camp in Oxnard will be highlighted by the annual camp opening ceremony/special fan event - "Cowboys Back Together Saturday'' - as the team welcomes fans back to training camp on Saturday, July 30. That event will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT and will feature live music, appearances by Cowboys alumni, Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, giveaways and more. The opening ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. (Pacific) which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the 11:30 a.m. PT open practice session.

Additionally, on Monday, August 8, the defending NFC East champ Cowboys - led by Dak Prescott on offense and by Micah Parsons on defense - will host a Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front line healthcare workers.

Training camp in Oxnard will conclude on Wednesday, August 10, as the Cowboys will then depart to participate in two joint practice sessions on the road - first in Denver against the Broncos before their preseason matchup on August 13 and next in Los Angeles against the Chargers before a preseason contest on August 20.

Following the team’s return home to Texas after their last road preseason game, the final portion of Cowboys training camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, with selected practices open to the public that will be announced at a later date.

