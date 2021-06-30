Cowboys Aren't Top Challenger To Washington in NFC East, Says DeAngelo Hall

Most people think the Cowboys are one of the top two teams in the division. But a former WFT guy thinks not.

FRISCO - If the Washington Football Team doesn’t successfully defend its NFC East title in 2021, the new winner will obviously be …

"When I hear other people talking about the Dallas Cowboys in our division, I'm laughing," former WFT cornerback DeAngelo Hall said on 106.7 The Fan's BMitch and Finlay on Monday. "Because to me, that's a team that don't want it with Washington, just physically. To me, the team I'm scared of the most is the Giants."

Last year, while Washington won the division, maybe Hall is “scared” of New York because the Giants swept the WFT in the two 2020 meetings.

"They,” said the retired Hall, “are the team that, in my opinion, played us the toughest.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph; 'I'll Be Ready'

Indeed, the WFT can’t make the same respectful statement about the 2020 Cowboys, who were swept in two meetings by Washington.

The Cowboys’ argument, of course, is that their 0-2 record vs. Washington - not to mention their overall 6-10 mark - can be directly tied to the Week 5 season-ending injury to QB Dak Prescott.

But Hall argues that the Giants “didn't have great play at the quarterback position but still found a way to win."

The Giants have actually done that in five straight meetings with the WFT. At the same time, Prescott’s career record against Washington is 7-1.

So it can be argued that both Dallas and New York might

have answers for Washington. But

Hall is a believer in WFT’s bid to repeat as the NFC East crown.

"I think this is our division to win," Hall said.

LISTEN: Can Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Be A Three-Down Linebacker?