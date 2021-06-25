Can Cowboys’ Rookie Micah Parsons Be A Three-Down Linebacker?

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick needs to perfect a few things before the season starts. - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Micah Parsons was not the most popular draft pick when selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some fans had their football hearts set on a cornerback, either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn, in the first round for the Dallas Cowboys.

But now it's time to turn the page - to visions of Parsons being a do-it-all linebacker.

Some of those players were gone, along with tight end Kyle Pitts, and the Cowboys knew they needed to shore up their defense - so much so that they grabbed eight defensive players out of the 11 they selected in the draft.

Now that the dust has settled and we’re all thinking more clearly now, we increasingly believe the Parsons pick was the right one. Many analysts called him the best defensive player in that draft. He’s obviously immensely talented and gifted athletically.

But is Parsons' game well-rounded enough to be a day-one starter in the NFL? Are there holes in his game he needs to work on to be considered a three-down linebacker? Let’s discuss!

