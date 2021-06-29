Cowboys Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph: 'I'll Be Ready'

Much has been made of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's "prototype'' desire for big cornerbacks. But Joseph is 5-11, normal and long enough if Dallas is right.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - having done an immense amount of homework on Kelvin Joseph, including Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn seeing him work out in person - selected the Kentucky cornerback in the second round amid high expectations.

As far as Joseph is concerned, those expectations remain in place.

“My expectations for myself,'' Joseph says, "is just elevating my game, learning more, becoming a leader, and just building a foundation for myself so I can make a stamp in the game with my teammates and we can win this Super Bowl.”

That's a mouthful, but the Cowboys believe Joseph, who saved his best college performances for opposition against some of the sport's best receivers, can eventually get there.

The climb, though, will be real.

As Dallas approaches training camp in Austin, it will feature Trevon Diggs going into his sophomore season as one starter, vet Anthony Brown at the other and vet Jourdan Lewis in the slot. There is room for work behind them, or even the chance to push Brown. But Joseph first needs to push fellow rookie Nahshon Wright, who was more impressive than Joseph in recent OTAs and minicamp work.

And the "push'' need not have anything to do with Joseph's rap career, where he's known as “YKDV Bossman Fat'' - though maybe it would be wise to not schedule any concerts in Oxnard just yet.

"There will be some music coming one day, but right now it's just strictly business," he said.

Much has been made of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's "prototype'' desire for big cornerbacks; Wright is 6-4. But Joseph is 5-11, normal and long enough if Dallas is right about his athleticism, physicality, intellect and how his 4.34 40 will work in his favor.

“I’m excited and I’m ready to face the challenge,'' Joseph said. "I feel like I put in all this work all my life, just to get to this point and I’m here surrounded by good coaches. And they’re going to get me ready to take this task at hand and get me ready to be successful with it.”

