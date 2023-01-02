It's reasonable to think that Washington's Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.

FRISCO - For the Dallas Cowboys, getting done with Week 18 of the NFL regular season is about a launching pad to the playoffs.

For the Washington Commanders, who play host to Dallas next Sunday, getting done with Week 18 might be about calls for the firing of coach Ron Rivera.

On Sunday, with a playoff berth on the line, the Commanders turned in one of their worst performances of the season in a 24-10 loss at home to the Cleveland Browns.

And to veteran Washington watcher Michael Wilbon, coach Rivera turned in one of the "dumbest'' decisions imaginable.

"I love Ron Rivera,'' tweeted Wilbon, the legendary and respected sports media figure. "He played for my fave team ever, the ‘85 Bears … He’s a worthy man and head coach … but starting Carson Wentz today with everything on the line for Washington was about as dumb a decision as a coach can make.''

That is a powerful statement from a powerful (and responsible) voice.

Carson Wentz did indeed show why fans weren’t clamoring for him to become the starting quarterback once he was healthy. Wentz threw three interceptions, each one seemingly worse than the other. ... all made possible by Rivera's fateful decision to turn away from Taylor Heinicke and back to the failed rehab project that is Wentz.

He finished the day completing 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards, three picks and a rushing touchdown. And in the end, Washington still has a quarterback problem.

And some think with Rivera’s decision to start Wentz capped by an all-time blunder at the postgame press conference, it’s fair to question whether Washington also has a coach problem.

“We can be eliminated?”

Those were the words Rivera said in response to potentially starting a third QB, rookie Sam Howell, if Washington were to get eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, as did indeed happen.

Not knowing where your team stands in the playoff picture is mind-boggling for a head coach. The decision to start Wentz, to Washington watchers, was mind-boggling as well.

And it is now reasonable to think that Ron Rivera - who has carried a huge load in Washington (as more than a coach, but also as the organizational Mr. Fix-It in so many areas where the embattled owner Dan Snyder has struggled - might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.

