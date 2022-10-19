There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday.

That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush (who had a 4-1 record as a stand-in for Dak), grabs his "medical clearance'' this week per reports and then demonstrates to coaches and trainers that he's ready.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday morning and believes that his team is better placed coming into the Week 7 clash with Detroit compared to Week 1 against Tampa Bay. ... especially with Dak, of course.

"We're a better team than we were five weeks ago," Jones said. "We have improved the right way. We've done it with repetition, we've done it with young players. We've done it with players that have worked on the kind of things the coaches want them to do. We've had a lot of depth that has gotten a lot of reps.



"We're a better team than we were in that lost against Tampa, period."

With Prescott potentially returning on Sunday against the Lions, Jones stated his franchise quarterback is ready to go.

"He's determined to (play this week), from my perspective," Jones said. "I think he's going to get there. We feel like physically (he's ready to play). He's going to be given every opportunity this week to go plays. He looks ready to go."

Coach Mike McCarthy has indicated that Prescott and his surgically repaired thumb are essentially passing all the tests. So now it's time for Dak to be in "control'' again, maybe part of what he is cryptically saying on IG.

