FRISCO - The theory, from a Dallas Cowboys' perspective: They've finally defeated Tom Brady, after eight tries. ... and now the issue of their inability to beat him can be retired.

The theory, from the perspective of a Buffalo Bills star who noted that he's also never down Brady?

Yes, please go,'' Jordan Poyer said. "Go be with your kids, Tom.”

On his podcast Wednesday, hosted by Volume Sports, Poyer suggested frankly that both because of Brady's struggles in his 31-14 playoff loss to Dallas, and because of how difficult the Bills always found him to defeat when he played for the New England Patriots, it's time for the GOAT to say goodbye.

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said you can’t count Tom out. And sure as s**t he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game.

"Go be with your kids, man.''

And Poyer thinks Brady, 45, should move on as well.

"I didn’t like watching that game,'' Poyer said of the "Monday Night Football'' outing in which Dallas dismantled Brady. "It was hard to watch. You’re down 27-0 at halftime. He was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and out of football. But ...

"I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom.”

