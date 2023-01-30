The Dallas Cowboys said their good byes but it didn’t take Kellen Moore long to find a new job. He’s with the Chargers now.

After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore.

In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday, the news coming out during the 28th consecutive weekend of conference championship game action

But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as was speculated right after Moore and the Cowboys “parted ways,” Moore has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Boise State quarterback succeeds Joe Lombardi, who was relieved of duty short after Los Angeles' AFC Wild Card loss to Jacksonville on Jan. 14.

Check out our thoughts on the move, which has Moore leaving head coach Mike McCarthy and QB Kellen Moore in Dallas and moving to LA to work with QB Justin Herbert, below:

The spotlight won't vanish from Moore, who spent the last four years of his Dallas tenure as the offensive boss. Los Angeles (10-7) has been lauded for its offensive potential headlined by Herbert but failed to fully capitalize upon it. Moore, a holdover from Jason Garrett's final staffs, guided the Cowboys to solid offensive numbers, notably ranking no worse than 11th in total offense in three of his four years at the helm, notably leading the league in both yardage and points in 2021.

Dallas won't have to wait long to see how Moore is progressing in his new surroundings, as the Cowboys are set to visit SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers in the next regular season.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!